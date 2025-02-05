An animal welfare organisation has claimed that 33 welfare incidents with foxhounds have taken place this hunting season in Devon.
The non-profit wildlife organisation Protect the Wild claims that in Devon there were two incidents where hounds were stuck in fencing, five hounds were stranded, one hound had visible injuries, there was another incident with 19 out of control hounds and there were six other incidents this season.
By analysing reports published by hunt monitors and saboteur groups between August 10 2024 and January 20 2025, Protect the Wild identified 537 incidents concerning the welfare of hunting dogs across the UK. The incidents span 75 hunts and cover a range of welfare incidents, from minor to severe.
Charlotte Smith, who compiled the figures on hound incidents for Protect the Wild, said: "While public concern has focused on the suffering of foxes, it’s vital to recognise that foxhounds suffer too. Particularly with the hunting ban on the horizon, there is growing concern that hunts may attempt to manipulate animal lovers by portraying foxhounds as victims of this ban, while ignoring the welfare concerns these animals already face.
“Foxhounds often endure injuries, abandonment, and dangerous environments during hunting with even less public transparency regarding how they are bred, trained, or cared for when injured or no longer deemed useful. The welfare of foxhounds can’t continue to be easily hidden and weaponised by hunts when it suits them. It’s time to demand greater care, accountability, and transparency, from the hunts responsible for their welfare."
The reported incidents cover eight hunts in Devon and were monitored by either the Devon County Hunt Sabs, Plymouth and West Devon Hunt Sabs or South Devon Hunt Sabs.
In light of the government’s promised ban on trail hunting, Protect the Wild is also calling on hunts to cease breeding hounds and put a strategy in place to rehome existing dogs.