The head gardener at a treasured community garden has hit out at a group of men who dumped furniture on the site.
Witnesses saw several young men carrying the soft furnishings – a grey settee and chair – through the adjacent Meadows park on Wednesday (July 23). The two pieces were then seen abandoned on the petanque court, on the same site as Tavistock Sensory Garden.
The incident has been reported to West Devon Borough Council for investigating as a fly-tipping offence. Tavistock Town Council removed the items on Friday (July 25).
Rob Smith, sensory garden head gardener, slammed the people responsible: “This is a totally disrespectful act by idiots for no apparent reason. I did see them carrying what looked like second-hand furniture across the park when I was out walking the dog.
“I couldn’t believe what I saw – it seemed wrong. I thought something not quite right was happening. Later I saw the furniture here in the gardens. I can’t see the point in what they’ve done. It doesn’t make sense.
“Obviously community gardens are totally the wrong place to leave lounge furniture. It not only looks awful in a beautiful place, but is totally disrespectful to the team behind the garden and to the town.
“There are lots of volunteers who spend many hours making it a thriving lovely place for everyone to enjoy. Luckily, most people appreciate the gardens and it’s only a tiny minority who don’t. We have eyes and ears every where, so problems soon get reported and we can sort any issues out quickly.”
An anonymous nearby resident said: “It’s disgusting. I’m disgusted that people think they can do this. I live nearby and come here all the time for a walk and for some peace and quiet in a beautiful garden with the insects and smells and colours.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.