A surreal open-air theatre production is being staged for one day only to entertain families and help reduce isolation among those with additional needs and dementia.
‘Catch of the Day’ is being presented by professional touring theatre company the Dot Collective in Tavistock on Sunday, August 24 in the Bedford Hotel gardens. The event is jointly hosted by young and old as a way of helping each generation understand and support each other.
The play hopes to reduce isolation for those experiencing additional life challenges and it should also appeal to young families.
The 35-minute performance is followed by a 35-minute workshop for those who want to get involved and learn theatrical skills. Refreshments will be available in the garden.
The production is jointly hosted by Tavistock Youth Cafe (TYC) and Tavistock Memory Cafe (TMC).
Graham Coiley, of Tavistock Memory Cafe, said: “Through recent months TMC and TYC have been working on a joint project 'Memories in Motion'.
“This has been so successful in bringing the younger and more senior people in our community together that we are taking the opportunity to repeat the approach through this theatre performance.
“There is plenty of learning exchanged between the different generations, there is a lot of mutual support, and the laughter and smiles indicate how much fun everyone is having.
“Overall the aim is to integrate different groups of our community in a shared experience that everyone can enjoy together.”
Some of the TYC young people will be helping at the event and experience volunteering for the first time as part of their development.
The Dot Collective was formed in 2016 to provide innovative theatre of a high, professional standard that is accessible and mentally stimulating for those in care, particularly people with dementia.
Theatre director Laura Harding formed the group in memory of and named after her grandmother Dot who needed constant care in a home. Laura recognised her granny’s mental health would have been greatly helped by more stimulation.
Laura said: “We organise sensory activities and professional theatre creating joy, reconnecting people with their history, uniting families, reducing isolation and improving the provision of creative activities and ultimately, improving the quality of life in care.
“We tour professional productions that pop up in the living rooms, dining rooms and gardens of residential care, as well as providing accessible, dementia friendly theatre performances for dementia peer groups, cafes and assisted living.
“With a professional team, we transform spaces, immersing our audiences into the world of the play, bringing the aesthetics that one would expect when going to the theatre. Our theatrical storytelling workshops link those in care with creative professionals to write new plays inspired by the memories of our participants, getting their voice heard and raising a positive awareness of dementia through the arts.”
The Dot Collective has partnerships nationwide with local council care centres and charities such as The Alzheimer's Society and Dementia Action.
Seats need to be booked through TASS or the Bedford Hotel. Proceeds will be distributed between TYC and TMC . Free entry for under 16s.
