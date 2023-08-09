A CALLINGTON town councillor is seeking residents’ opinion on the desire for a dog park in the town.
Following her election to the town council earlier this year, Cllr Penny Ward identified that residents sought to make the town more dog-friendly and has since started the Facebook group Callington Dog Meet Up which has amassed nearly 200 members, where many meet every Sunday on Kit Hill at 11am.
Cllr Ward is asking town residents to get in touch with her on [email protected] with ideas either for or against a new town dog park (separate from children’s play areas), a suggested location and if you know of a suitable field in walking distance of the town.