When my worried father asked the Head if I stood a chance of passing the examinations her reply was ambiguous. ‘It all depends what day it is,’ she replied. This response did not instil any confidence in my worried Dad. By some miracle I passed and had the good fortune to go to a great grammar school. Despite this I failed to benefit from the teaching of mathematics. When the time came to sit O-level it was agreed that it was not a good idea for me to waste time sitting the exam. By the age of 16 I was finally able to escape to study A-levels in subjects that I enjoyed. I had suffered 12 years of sitting bewildered in maths lessons. Now for the first time my school week was full of interesting lessons of American History, English Literature, Geography and Sport. School became something I looked forward to enjoying. Years later doing research I needed to use statistical methods. Tackling this branch of mathematics at a more mature age I could see its value.