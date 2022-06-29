One more death recorded in Torridge

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Torridge.

A total of 130 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 129 on Tuesday.

They were among 11,100 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Torridge.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.