This does not mean joining a music band, but the legions of people keen on supporting all forms of exercise with colourful giant rubber bands.
The bands have many attractions, not only are they affordable, but are easily carried anywhere and can be used in your own home and even outdoors. You do not need gym equipment or weights for some of the exercises, merely some space to lie down or stand up.
After my warm up on the cross trainer with a videoed virtual run up a mountain valley (also listening to Tom discussing the sale of his team Man United), I do my ten leg presses on a machine and squats holding a light weight above my head.
Then Tom handed me a long green band to hold with both hands and pull repeatedly across my chest - called a band row.
It is harder work than appears.
This was followed by lunges using two dumbells, with a kneeling action and up repeatedly ten times.
Each routine (ten times) has a minute’s rest between and uses the same weight as last week. Though Tom warns me he plans to increase the weights next time!
It helps me get through the pain barrier and the repetition, to switch off from the exercises or at least not to count every lift or stretch. I, therefore, welcome the distracted of an army of workers planting saplings in the Meadows Park outside the huge gym windows — I believe it linked to a scheme to increase the native trees.
Shoulder presses and leg curls follow — the latter are really hard to get started with, it’s like pressing against a wall. But the worst for me are the inclined chest presses, lying on a bench and lifting a dumbell in each hand from the side upwards and above head level to touch and slowy down again. I’m convinced Tom has increased the weights from the previous week — but he says no.
Each routine has to be done slowly and steadily to maximise the effect and reduce the risk of straining and pulling muscles. The warm-up is essential to start with for the same reasons.
In our one-minute breaks Tom tell me how he unexpectedly benefited from taking classes. He said: ‘When I started I wasn’t very confident standing up in front of lots of people all listening to me and watching me. But I’ve got used to it and it’s helped give me confidence all round.’
This confidence helped when he had to lead a spinning class (fixed cycle routines to music) for the first time ever and with only one day’s notice: ‘I didn’t have much time to prepare and it was my first. But it went well and fast because it’s high tempo and I’m actually doing it myself instead of standing apart. I definitely felt more sure of myself.’
Next week I’ll join the fitness band again.