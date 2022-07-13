Olympic Day for 400 pupils

ALMOST 400 primary school children visited Newton Abbot College for a Year 4 Primary Olympic Day

All of the activities were led by the PE staff from the college, with a wide variety of activities on offer such as football, athletics, team building and gymnastics amongst many others.

Children were put into house teams and given a free t-shirt which represented the house team that they were in.

As students took part in the day they competed in their houses where they scored points which went towards their house teams overall total.

To ensure the day ran smoothly with so many students, there were always nine activities taking place with up to 45 students in each activity.

PE teacher Mr Patchett said: ‘It was a fantastic day of sporting activity.

‘This was the first time that we have held this event for almost three years.

‘To have almost 400 children on the school site all taking part was brilliant to see, and it was obvious that the primary students all fully embraced the atmosphere and environment.

‘All of the primary students tried their hardest and really engaged with the range of activities on offer.

As well as the PE staff who led the activities, they were assisted by Newton Abbot College PE Leaders who also received lots of praise.

A teacher from Decoy Primary School said: ‘Honestly I was particularly blown away by Newton Abbot College’s student ambassadors.