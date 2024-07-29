The National Lottery has awarded Okehampton's Who Let The Dads Out with a substantial grant to continue its work supporting dads and male carers.
The community group recently received £15,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund for two years to tackle social isolation and improve mental wellbeing among male carers.
A spokesperson for Who Let The Dads Out, said: "The majority of this is to be used to fund dads/male carers activities that beat social isolation and improve the mental wellbeing of local dads/male carers."
The next "Who Let The Dads Out" meeting will take place at the church hall in Okehampton from 10 am to 12 pm on September 14, where all can enjoy a Lego session. Duplo blocks will be available for younger children, and older children can play with the newly purchased coding Lego.
Who Let The Dads Out provides events and activities for male carers and their children to promote bonding and support father figures.