Okehampton resident Shavaun Eustace is all set to undertake a marathon-length walk through London this month to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.
Shavaun, alongside her mother and a family friend, will celebrate her thirteenth birthday by taking on the London Moonwalk - a 26-mile nighttime walk through London in aid of breast cancer awareness, support, and research charity Walk the Walk.
This will be a momentous occasion for Shavaun, who has wanted to complete the London Moonwalk since her mother participated several years ago.
Helen, Shavaun's mum, said: "I did it years ago because it was my friend's 50th at the time and she wanted to do something to mark her birthday. That was Shavaun's first inspiration. She just kept going on after that: 'I want to do it. I want to do it.' So then I looked into it and I said: 'you can, but you have to be 13 before you can do the full marathon'. She said: 'if I can't do the full one, there's no point in doing it.'"
The trio has spent the past few months exploring Devon's walking trails, including the Granite Way, Exe Estuary Trail, and Tarka Trail, as part of their training. However, it has not always been plain sailing.
"The walking part's the easy bit; I find the mental part the hardest part at times," Helen said. "The weather hasn't been great. That's been one of the hardest things. We went out one Sunday morning and just walked around Okehampton. We were only out for just over an hour, and we were all absolutely soaked.
"We did a long walk along part of the Tarka Trail, and it's a bit of a tunnel because you've just got trees on either side of you, so your view doesn't change. We all found that really difficult mentally."
The trio has raised over £600 already and hopes to hit the £1,150 mark by the end of the walk, which will start on May 18 at Clapham Common.