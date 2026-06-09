Paula Anscomb, manager of ODCTG, said: “Volunteering is a selfless act of committing time to assist those in our communities. ODCTG is proud of all its volunteers and the kindnesses they give on a daily basis. Although a reward is not expected, the Room for Reward scheme is a chance for us to show our volunteers how grateful we are that they are there for our clients when needed. Derek and Graham represent the best of volunteering, and we hope that they enjoy their opportunity to have a break with Room to Reward.”