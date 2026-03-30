Dozens of users, volunteers, and residents attended the event, which proved a great success, raising a total of £757 that will help the charity cover the costs of the services it provides and vehicle maintenance. ODCTG also released its new range of mugs and tote bags at the event and provided more information about the charity’s work to members of the public who might wish to volunteer
The charity is currently seeking more volunteers as it requires extra support due to the cost-of-living crisis, rising fuel prices, and the recent roadworks in Okehampton, which forced drivers to take a long detour and forced the organisation to increase prices.
ODCTG manager Paula Anscomb said: “It was so lovely to see so many people at the coffee morning with the Easter bunny, which has caused a little bit of fun. Thank you to everyone for supporting us. It’s very important because we are having a little drive for volunteer bus buddies and drivers.”
Bus buddies are volunteers who accompany users who need reassurance or help on community trips organised by the charity. Bus buddies can accompany a user on one or multiple trips or support disabled users, such as those with limited vision, who need extra help on the trip.
Paula added: “It’s to get help out and enjoy the social occasion, make new friends, swap stories, swap problems and make new memories.”
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