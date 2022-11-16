Okehampton Ramblers head for Drewsteignton
There was a good turnout on this unseasonably warm Remembrance Sunday with the members stopping for two minutes silence at 11am.
Sixteen members enjoyed this undulating eight mile walk which was mostly through fields and woodland with some lane walking. Much of the terrain was pretty muddy underfoot and the stream crossing was a little higher than anticipated though there were no slips on the steppingstones but there may have been a few water-filled boots for those paddling across.
The Okehampton Ramblers group made their way out of Drewsteignton through the churchyard before heading down through steep slippery fields and over the stream which feeds into the River Teign.
They passed Burrow Farm continuing to Coombe Hall Manor House where they stopped for a break in nearby woodland. Emerging from the woodland they headed northwest towards the historic village of Crockernwell which is located on the ancient ridgeway between Exeter and Okehampton, approximately 11 miles each way.
For centuries this was a very important trade route which became the A30 in the last century. The village is mentioned in the Domesday Book. The name may be derived from crock, as in a pot or vessel, so it may refer to a place where pots were made or found. (Conservation Area Character Appraisal) Of particular note is the lovely Grade II listed Trinity Chapel with its beautifully preserved oak mullioned windows and leaded stained-glass casements. The former chapel is now a private dwelling.
The walkers continued out of the village through lanes and fields passing under and over the A30 dual carriageway to return to Drewsteignton along the Two Moors Way where two of Peter Randall-Page’s sculptures can be found. Refreshments were enjoyed at Drakes Farm café.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am.
Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly.
Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.
