Okehampton Ramblers head for Drewsteignton

For centuries this was a very important trade route which became the A30 in the last century. The village is mentioned in the Domesday Book. The name may be derived from crock, as in a pot or vessel, so it may refer to a place where pots were made or found. (Conservation Area Character Appraisal) Of particular note is the lovely Grade II listed Trinity Chapel with its beautifully preserved oak mullioned windows and leaded stained-glass casements. The former chapel is now a private dwelling.