Central Devon MP Mel Stride visited Okehampton today to celebrate yesterday's news that West Devon Borough Council received funding for a second train station in Okehampton.
Late on Tuesday night, it was announced that the Government had granted £13,455, 000 to the borough council to construct a new railway station complete with EV charging points and cycling facilities.
The success follows a hard-won battle to gain the money from the Government's £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund which aims to provide financial support for projects that will provide more job opportunities, invest in high streets, improve health and wellbeing and transport links.
This is the second bid West Devon has organised for funds to support a second Okehampton station after failing to obtain funding early last year.