The Okehampton and District Men’s Probus Club raised £125 for Okehampton Community Kitchen and Foodbank at a coffee morning on Monday (November 10).
The event included a raffle and a talk from Rebecca Green of the Okehampton Community Kitchen and Foodbank.
The money raised will go towards winter food projects in the area.
The foodbank is a registered charity that provides emergency food packages and is open seven days a week, 365 days a year. Anyone in need of help can contact the charity on 01837 218228 for emergency appointments or visit the premises on 3 East Street on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10am and 12pm.
