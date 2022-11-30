AN OKEHAMPTON man has appeared in court charged with malicious wounding of another man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Robert Braime, 19, of Jacobs Pool, is alleged to have attacked the other man on November 16 in Bridge Street in Hatherleigh.
He appeared in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 25) where his case was sent for trial at Exeter Crown Court on December 23.
He was granted bail on condition that he remain at his home address between 7pm and 7am, with the curfew to be electronically monitored with a tag.
He must also not contact the alleged victim and three others named by the court. Neither must he enter Hatherleigh.