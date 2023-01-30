AN OKEHAMPTON man appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 27, over breach of bail conditions while awaiting trial for allegedly attacking another man in Hatherleigh.
James Jordan, 21, of Exeter Road, admitted and was fined £100 for breach of his curfew.
He pleaded not guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding another man at an address in Bridge Street in Hatherleigh on November 16 last year.
He also pleaded not guilty to stealing car keys belonging to a woman from another address in Hatherleigh on December 30 and to harassing her at the same address on December 31.
He also denied threatening the same woman in a phone call on December 30.
He admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on March 22 last year on the link road in Launceston.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing on Thursday, February 2, and for trial on March 2 at Exeter Crown Court.