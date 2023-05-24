AN Okehampton man has appeared in court charged with 17 offences of shoplifting in the town.
Hayden Wardman, 31, of Mill Road, was remanded in custody by Exeter magistrates when he appeared before them yesterday, Tuesday, May 23.
He has been charged with multiple thefts of spirits totalling hundreds of pounds from the Co-op and Waitrose supermarkets in the town, as well as stealing two Barbour jackets from Mole Avon on Exeter Road and two pairs of jeans from Donald’s Menswear. He was also charged with stealing meat from one of the supermarkets.
He has indicated an earlier plea of guilty to the offences and he has been remanded in custody awaiting a pre-sentence report.
He will appear again before magistrates in Exeter on June 8.