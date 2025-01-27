A man from Okehampton has been fined and ordered to compensate his victim after admitting causing criminal damage to a property in the town.
Neil Vernon from Jacob’s Pool in Okehampton damaged a downstairs kitchen window of a property on Steeperton Close on September 22, 2024.
He pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 to criminal damage without a lawful excuse.
The criminal damage to the property was valued at under £5,000.
Vernon was fined £300, with his guilty plea taken into account in sentencing him. He was also ordered to pay £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service for costs and a victim surcharge of £120.