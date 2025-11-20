A 63-year-old family man who admitted making indecent photographs of a child has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Simon Whittaker Boore, who said he was known by the surname Whittaker, pleaded guilty to making three category A images, 43 category B and 70 category C images at Okehampton in July 2024.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard that the category A offences are the most serious, being about possessing the images by making a digital footprint.
Whittaker, a customer care worker, lives with his wife and two children at their home in Crediton Road, Okehampton.
The court heard that he was embarrassed and regrets his actions but had sought help and now sees the harm done.
The magistrates sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The JPs said he has a stable job and family and was a realistic prospect for rehabilitation. He was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for a decade and given a ten-year long Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
