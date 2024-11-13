Fantastic fireworks lit up the night sky in Okehampton to mark Bonfire Night earlier this month.
The display organised by Okehampton Primary PTFA took place on the football field on Sunday, November 3.
More than 1,000 people came to watch and help raise money to buy extras for children at the school.
Chrissie Read, from the Okehampton Primary PTFA, said: “Thanks to Red Lion Bazaar shop for selling tickets before the event, Okehampton and District Lions, Exe Valley Pizza, The Pig Press, Bartozelli Gelato and the Pavilion Cafe and Lounge for providing amazing food and drinks.
“Sonic Fireworks and Events again put on an amazing display. Advance warning for next year of either Sunday 2 or Wednesday, November 5.”