‘We are thrilled to be awarded this second grant from The Royal Society to enable us to explore this critical situation. So many people are involved in protecting Dartmoor but opinions do differ and we have found that members of the public are confused. It will be useful to bring together the views of all these community partners and charities under one roof and hopefully discover ways we can all help. Without this funding, small museums like ours would struggle to bring these exhibitions to life for our visitors to learn from and be inspired by.’