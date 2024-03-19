Museum of Dartmoor Life awarded Royal Society Places of Science grant.
The Museum of Dartmoor Life, in Okehampton, has been chosen as one of thirty-six small museums across the UK to be awarded funding of up to £3,500 by the Royal Society in the latest round of its Places of Science scheme to engage communities with their local science stories.
Places of science aims to celebrate projects that will evoke curiosity, interest and enthusiasm by exploring science in a creative way, while also contributing to the museum sector’s recovery. From family days at the museum, through community-led creation and curation, to workshops for schools and documentary filmmaking, projects offer an exciting way for people to engage with science in the local area and beyond.
The Museum’s 2025 exhibition title is ‘A Shroud for Mother Nature – Is Dartmoor Dying?’
Nearly 80% of Sites of Scientific Interest at Dartmoor National Park have been given ‘unfavourable’ status. The Museum of Dartmoor Life will be showcasing the threats to the Moor and the ongoing conservation efforts to protect its landscapes, flora and fauna. A handmade shroud of Dartmoor wool made by artisan Yuli Somme will be decorated with felted representations of dying Dartmoor, and a wall of promises will encourage visitors to pledge to do something to save the much-loved national park. Work shops to decorate the shroud will be held this July and the finished item will become the centre piece of next year’s exhibition.
Kristy Turner, Manager/Curator of the Museum said:
‘We are thrilled to be awarded this second grant from The Royal Society to enable us to explore this critical situation. So many people are involved in protecting Dartmoor but opinions do differ and we have found that members of the public are confused. It will be useful to bring together the views of all these community partners and charities under one roof and hopefully discover ways we can all help. Without this funding, small museums like ours would struggle to bring these exhibitions to life for our visitors to learn from and be inspired by.’
Professor Russell Foster CBE FMedSci FRS and Chair of the Places of Science allocation panel said: “We have such an exciting array of themes being explored by the Places of Science awardees this year, from the history of space exploration to maths in the Islamic world and the impact of climate change at a local level.
“It has been wonderful to see so many creative ways of sharing scientific stories that are both engaging and accessible. I hope these projects allow people of all ages to connect with science in new ways and feel a shared sense of ownership of their local scientific history.”
Professor Carlos Frenk CBE FRS, cosmologist and Chair of the Royal Society Public Engagement Committee, said: “The Royal Society Places of Science scheme is now in its fifth round, and once again, the sheer diversity of projects and the creativity of this year’s awardees is astounding.
“Science plays a daily part in all our lives, and I’m delighted to think that new audiences from across the UK will be able to learn about the fascinating ways in which science has shaped their local communities throughout history and the vital role that it continues to play today.”