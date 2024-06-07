OKEHAMPTON’S D-DAY celebrations took place at the showfield, 6 June.
Starting at 5:45pm, the event started with performances by The Hummingbirds, followed by the Get Changed Theatre Company and then the community choir.
Attendees were then treated to a fly past by a Lockheed MC-130 Hercules Combat Talon II.
Subsequently, various military vehicles were displayed for all to see.
At 9:15pm, the Excelsior Silver Band Last Post beacon lighting took place.
To finish off, the Eddie Kingdom Jazz Collective gave a performance.
+ 5
(View All)