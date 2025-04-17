An Okehampton-based community transport charity is urgently appealing for more drivers to join their team.
Okehampton District Community Transport Group allows those who do not have easy access to travel to get to their medical appointments, visit the shops or see friends and family by transporting them either by a company bus or a personal car.
The charity attend to passengers from Winkleigh to Lewdown, but as demand increases they need more drivers to take part in the vital service.
Paula Anscomb, manager of the transport group, said: “Our drivers are dedicated and professional but if we don’t have enough of them we won’t be able to undertake as many journeys. Which of course creates anxiety for those who really need to get to places they need to go.”
The volunteer roles are flexible and can be only one to three days a week.
Drivers are required to have a clean licence and be over the age of 25.
Paula continued: “We offer a door-to-door service but there’s no caring involved. You might be taking someone to their hospital appointments or taking a passenger to visit their partner in a care home. It’s an ideal role for someone retired or semi-retired.
“If we don’t get more drivers we’ll be saying to more and more people ‘sorry we can’t fulfil this journey for you’ which is the worst part about this job because if they can’t get to their medical appointments it can be quite catastrophic.”
Drivers will be reimbursed 50p per mile and will have their parking paid for at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
They need to undertake training and a DBS check, but Paula emphasised that this process is not laborious.
To register your interest in volunteering, contact Paula by emailing [email protected] or by ringing 01837 55000.