Okehampton bookshop, Dogberry & Finch Books, got a festive makeover yesterday to mark the publication of Hugh Bonneville’s new children’s book.
Artists from WeTheSeeds—a community interest company that creates public art with local communities—spent the day decorating the shop window with artwork inspired by ‘Rory Sparkes and the Elephant in the Room’, the debut children’s book by actor Hugh Bonneville, who is famous for his roles in the ‘Paddington’ films and ‘Downton Abbey’.
Kate McCloskey, owner of Dogberry & Finch Books, said: “It was wonderful having them here. They engaged so well with anyone who wandered past and chatted to them. Somebody had set their alarm to come and watch them. They came back and said it was wonderful; we all need a bit of fun.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.