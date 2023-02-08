Knickers will be causing a bit of a stir in a West Devon church, with residents invited to dig out and decorate their underwear to help raise money for two cancer charities.
The event will see knickers – the flouncier the better – displayed on washing lines around the church, to brighten up a Saturday in February, with everyone’s efforts to be judged by the vicar, the Rev Andy Atkins. There will also be a special ‘people’s choice’ award.
The Bras and Boxers event on Saturday, February 18 at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Marystow is being organised by Joy McSmythurs, who has herself gone through breast cancer treatment, to raise money for two charities close to her heart.
One is the Primrose Foundation, which supports the Primrose Unit at Derriford Hospital, which provides treatment and support for women with breast cancer, and the other is the Chestnut Appeal for Men’s Health, also based at the hospital, which raises awareness of testicular, prostate and penile cancer and supports men with those conditions.
This is a contest for all ages and genders, with four age groups; 0-six, seven-11, 12-17 and adults, with entry, all going to the two charities, at £1 for children and £2 for adults.
Joining Joy to organise the event are villager Trudi Bates, vicar’s wife Sarah Atkins and curate Phillip Parker.
Joy said she wanted to spread the word about the event ‘as widely as possible – to raise funds and increase awareness of the disease and the importance of checking ourself regularly to have the greatest chance of successful treatment. If one person gets the messsage it will be worthwhile.’
Joy herself had breast cancer several years ago, and had treatment at the Primrose Unit at Derriford. She was given the five-year all-clear in January this year.
She said her ‘knickers event’ was about banishing bashfulness over health problems in embarrassing areas. ‘You don’t die of embarrassment,’ she said. ‘You die of cancer.’
Speaking on Thursday last week, she revealed that she had already had a lot of knickers submitted, from both women and men.
‘I have had one person provide me with a basque and that person must be in her 80s, she said “I don’t think I will be wearing it again” – and the amount of skimpy undies coming out of the woodwork is extraordinary!’
‘It is something I have wanted to do for ages. We have the backing of our vicar who is happy that we are doing something like this and using the church; it is a bit more publicity to hang it on. If we wanted to fly bloomers from the church tower we can. Yes, raising funds is fab, but this is also about raising awareness. The Chestnut Appeal has given me leaflets I can put out and the Primrose Foundation, they have both provided me with leaflets which I will be placing in the event. If it encourages one person to check out something that has been worrying them, it will be worthwhile.’
The main event runs from 11am to 3pm, with a prizegiving at 6pm in the pop up pub The Virgin Arms, in the parish hall. There will also be jam jars which people will be able to fill with flowers and place at the altar to remember someone they have lost. And, the next day, there will be a service in the church, with rather unusual bunting adding to the more usual church decoration of flowers and candlelight. ‘We will leave the knickers up,’ said Joy. ‘The service is going to be a reflection and a celebration. Remembering people and celebrating people who have survived.’
To find out more, and to contribute your knickers, call Joy McSmythurs on 01822 860630.