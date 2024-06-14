EDUCATION inspectors have praised a South West college for making ‘significant’ improvements in teaching and pupil behaviour, including bullying.
Ofsted inspectors have confirmed Tavistock College, part of Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, has moved from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Requires Improvement’ with a rating of ‘Good’ in four out of the five areas including sixth-form provision.
Ofsted, in a report published today (Friday), said the school had revised the content of the curriculum to support pupils’ learning in most subjects.
The report says students are proud of their school and the college is supporting the good behaviour of pupils with staff implementing the school’s behaviour policy with consistency.
Sixth formers are helping younger pupils feel comfortable to report bullying. This has led to a significant reduction in poor behaviour while pupils told inspectors they felt able to talk to trusted adults if they had a concern and felt safe and well cared for.
Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is now said to be ‘effective in some areas of the curriculum’ and support for students who struggle to read is strong. It said that sixth-form students had a well-structured curriculum, with good teaching from knowledgeable subject teachers.
The school rated good for ‘behaviour and attitudes’, personal development, leadership and management and sixth form provision. The quality of education was still said to ‘require improvement’ in that teachers do not consistently check where pupils are with their learning and more needed to be done to encourage reading for pleasure across all year groups.
Tristan Muller-Forster, executive principal at Tavistock College, said: “I am extraordinarily proud of the amazing progress that has been made at Tavistock since the last inspection.
“This is just the first phase of our improvement journey. I look forward to supporting the principal, James Buchanan, and the whole college team to confidently build on these positive foundations and deliver an exceptional educational experience for the children of Tavistock.”