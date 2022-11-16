DEVON and Cornwall Police cyber officers are offering to give free presentations to groups and businesses about cyber security.
During these presentations the officers talk to businesses, charities and community groups about cyber security to raise awareness concerning phishing emails, bogus websites and telephone scams to help protect them from becoming a victim of cyber crime and to listen any concerns people may have around these threats.
The team are now taking booking for next year. To arrange a talk contact the cyber protect team at: [email protected]