Nursing students and staff have made their debut at a national conference in Exeter to showcase the concept of virtual hospital wards.
Plymouth Marjon University has for the first time shown off its nursing research and commitment to shaping the future of the profession at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) conference.
Student nurses (including those from West Devon), from Marjon which is new to university nursing education, presented two substantial pieces of research on virtual wards (funded by Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust), to researchers and academics from around the world.
This model of care enables patients who would otherwise need hospital admission to be monitored safely at home using remote technologies such as apps, video calls and wearable devices, supported by a multidisciplinary healthcare team. Virtual Wards have been shown to improve patient experience by allowing them to remain in their own environment and reduce pressure on hospital beds. They also help train student nurses.
Tracey Viney, Plymouth Marjon University nursing lecturer, said: “This opportunity highlights our research ambition and our unique educational pathways, illustrating Marjon’s commitment to advancing nursing education.”
Marjon teaches a BSc in pre-registration nursing and a nursing apprenticeship, and is the only university in the UK to have offered the ASPIRE–MSc pathway fast-track route to post-graduate nursing qualifications.
The Marjon team also team and the University of Gloucestershire, gave a talk on this nursing qualification, which attracts a more diverse group of students with degrees in other related subjects. Students have local placements, guided by researchers.
Marjon Vice-Chancellor Professor Claire Taylor, emphasised to the conference the university’s dedication to nursing research. Marjon’s jointly sponsored the event with other universities, underscoring its commitment to collaboration and innovation in nursing education.
