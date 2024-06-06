Okehampton’s Hatherleigh Nursing Home commemorated the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a nostalgic celebration.
Hatherleigh Nursing Home’s residents, fondly referred to as family members, invited relatives and team members along for a vintage party to mark the historic day.
Their street party featured vintage bone china and ration card menu table decorations. Other historical props included a life-size Winston Churchill and soldiers and vintage suitcases.
Evacuee boxes were also created in a tribute to the children who endured the challenges of wartime evacuation.
Hatherleigh team and family members dressed up in nostalgic outfits and every corner of the care home was decorated with bunting, banners and decor reminiscent of wartime Britain, creating an ambiance of unity and remembrance.
“While commemorating the sacrifices of D-Day veterans, our street party seeks to evoke the resilience, camaraderie, that defined that pivotal moment in history," said nursing home manager Ashley Ryder. "We invited everyone to join us for a memorable celebration of remembrance and gratitude."