Northlew Primary School PTFA is calling for school memorabilia for a display on the school’s history as it prepares to celebrate the school’s 160th anniversary.
The parent, teacher and friends group, which raises funds for the school, is asking members of the public to donate old school photos or report books for an exhibit at the anniversary celebration.
The event will take place on July 5 at the school from 2-5pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy refreshments, treats and fun family activities.
An exhibition on the school’s history was also held for the 150th anniversary celebrations in 2016.
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