Pupils from St Andrew’s School, Buckland Monachorum, had a capital day out of school experiencing art, culture and play.
The children, on their London residential trip, visited a museum dedicated to the history of youth, enjoyed a theatre production and watched street performers.
The youngsters visited the Young V&A (Victoria and Albert Museum, formerly the Museum of Childhood), rode the London Eye, explored Covent Garden, watched talented street performers and browsed the market for souvenirs.
They also took in a performance of the comedy murder mystery production ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at the Duchess Theatre.
The group also explored the Tower of London, fascinated by stories of famous escapes. They then took to the water on a Thames cruise, taking in many famous landmarks. This was followed by a trip on the London Eye for a bird’s-eye view of the city skyline. The day ended with a spontaneous fairground ride on the South Bank.
Debbie Nunn, headteacher, said: “Our year six pupils were absolutely inspired by their time in London. Experiences like this broaden horizons, spark curiosity and help children see themselves as part of a wider world. We are incredibly proud of how they represented our school.”
Beyond the excitement of sightseeing, the residential trip offered pupils the chance to develop their confidence, independence and cultural understanding.
Tracey Cleverly, of the school Learning Academy Partnership, said: “Experiences like this are at the heart of our commitment to providing a rich education. It’s wonderful to see St Andrew’s pupils exploring culture, history and independence in such a memorable way.”
She said these trips like this allow children to experience first-hand the history, arts and geography subjects they study throughout the curriculum. For many pupils it was their first time visiting the capital, making the experience even more meaningful and memorable.
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