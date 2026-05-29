TODAY, Friday, May 29, marks 50 years since the Two Moors Way was first launched, linking the South West’s two National Parks, Exmoor and Dartmoor, creating one of the region’s most loved long-distance walking trails.
The anniversary is being celebrated at Morchard Bishop, the halfway point on the route, with partners, volunteers and walkers coming together to honour its past and look ahead to its future.
First opened in 1976, the Two Moors Way originally ran from Ivybridge on the southern border of Dartmoor National Park, traversing Dartmoor, and the Mid Devon countryside, before crossing Exmoor and finishing on the coast at Lynmouth more than 100 miles later.
As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, partners have confirmed a significant milestone for the route’s future.
The Two Moors Way is officially being extended to fully incorporate the Erme–Plym Trail between Ivybridge and Wembury, establishing Wembury on the South Devon coast as the southern end of the route.
The Erme–Plym Trail will continue to exist as a named trail in its own right but is now formally recognised as part of the continuous Two Moors Way journey from coast to coast – 117 miles and almost 16,000 feet of ascent.
This change reflects how many walkers already experience the coast-to-coast route in practice and reinforces Devon’s unique position as the only county in the country to host two coastlines and two National Parks – making the Two Moors Way a truly distinctive offering.
For five decades, the Two Moors Way has enabled thousands of people to experience the physical and mental health benefits of walking, while connecting communities, historic landscapes and thriving market towns across Devon.
The route has become a flagship example of how carefully managed access to nature can support wellbeing, local businesses and a deeper connection to place.
“Today is a celebration of that shared commitment – and of a route that continues to inspire people to slow down, walk and really experience the beauty of Devon, from its coasts to its countryside.”
Dan James, Enterprise and Communications Manager at Exmoor National Park Authority, said: “The Two Moors Way shows the power of National Parks working together to create something bigger than the sum of their parts. It helps people connect with nature, supports local communities, and demonstrates why protected landscapes matter – not just for conservation, but for wellbeing and enjoyment – while supporting our rural economy.”
Richard Drysdale, Director for Conservation and Communities at Dartmoor National Park Authority said: “Long-distance routes like the Two Moors Way encourage deeper engagement with our landscapes.
“They invite people to spend time, notice detail, and build a lasting relationship with such special places. Reaching this 50year milestone, and extending the route, is something to be proud of.”
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity at Devon County Council said: “Devon’s rights of way network is extraordinary and the Two Moors Way is one of its crown jewels.
“The route showcases the very best of Devon’s natural and cultural heritage from wild moorland and wooded valleys to farmed landscapes and dramatic coastlines at both ends of the journey.”
As the Two Moors Way enters its next 50 years, partners are committed to continued collaboration, route care and promotion, ensuring the trail remains welcoming, well managed and accessible for future generations of walkers.
A third edition of the official guide to the route by Sue Viccars (who is also Information Officer for the Two Moors Way Association) is due to be published later this summer by Cicerone Press.
Further information about the Two Moors Way, further anniversary walks in 2026 and all the information you need to plan an adventure walking the route can be found at: www.twomoorsway.org
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