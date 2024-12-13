An art gallery in North Tawton is elated to announce its new artist residency and exhibition.
Ruth Smith Gallery in the heart of the town opened its arms to Bethenie Carriaga, an artist who works with paint and print, for the next two weeks.
Bethenie travelled from her home in Yate, Bristol to continue her creation of mystical and profound pieces that draw on themes of home, belonging and the cyclical process of growing up.
Bethenie said: “It’s been really lovely coming to North Tawton for this experience and working on different projects like walking around taking photos and experimenting with watercolours. I’m so grateful to have this time to create artwork day in and day out.”
An accumulation of Bethenie’s work during her residency will be displayed on Saturday, December 14 for art enthusiasts and locals to peruse.
To experience North Tawton in all its glory, Bethenie has spent time with Ruth at open mike nights and plays within the town.
Bethenie continued: “I’ve noticed coming to North Tawton that Ruth can just walk around town and say hello to everyone which I think is really lovely. I’ve been here for a week and there’s already faces that I recognise and I don’t think you can find that in many other places.”
With paint pots, old pens and canvas covering the gallery, Ruth and Bethenie have spent the past few days before the exhibition preparing and displaying the pieces.
Ruth Smith, owner of the gallery, said: “It’s been amazing having Beth here because it’s really exciting to have new artists come to North Tawton and engage with the location and the community. It’s really inspiring for all the artists here, including me, to to see how they work and their different techniques.”
