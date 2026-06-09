North Tawton residents have raised concerns about the possible use of the controversial weedkiller glyphosate, despite the town council confirming it had not yet finalised plans.
At a June 2 meeting, councillors discussed a report on the impact of glyphosate as a means of controlling weed growth compared to alternative methods, such as different chemical weedkillers or removing nuisance plants by hand. Following the discussion, councillors agreed to remove large weeds by hand using spot spraying only where necessary, but did not confirm that it would rule out using glyphosate.
A council spokesperson said: “The council has listened to the community, and we appreciate there are differing opinions about how weeds can be controlled. Whatever method is used, it must be safe and effective.
“We are continuing to research all methods but have not developed a plan yet. We have, however, decided against using some alternative weedkillers as they contain acid.
“Whilst we continue to look at alternative options, the council has appealed for volunteers to remove weeds in North Tawton by hand.”
However, the council’s failure to explicitly reject the use of the weedkiller glysophate has concerned many in the town, who have taken to social media highlighting the potential environmental and health risks associated with the chemical.
These include possible residues in food products, impacts on aquatic life and pollinators, potential toxicity to humans and other mammals, and probable carcinogenicity. Others have pointed out that the town is in need of an effective weed control method, that chemical weedkillers are quick and cheap, and that the risks are low.
Glyphosate use is legal in the UK, but many no longer use it due to potential risks. East Devon District Council has already stopped using glyphosate, while West Devon Borough Council, Devon County Council and Exeter City Council no longer routinely use it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.