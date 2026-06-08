North Tawton Town Council has agreed that further work is needed on the town’s lych gate following concerns about previous repairs.
At its meeting on June 2, councillors reviewed a report from the contractor involved in the initial repair work, who said his updated recommendations were not followed after he discovered the timber had decayed more than expected.
The contractor said the work was initially carried out in line with the original specification, but that as he continued the work, “it became increasingly apparent that the extent of deterioration to the timber was more significant than initially anticipated.” He added that moisture was being absorbed through the granite plinths and trapped within the sealed oak, leading him to recommend stripping the oak back and either leaving it bare or treating it with a breathable finish “in order to improve moisture management, provide weather protection, and extend the lifespan of the structure.”
However, the report said he was later asked to complete the work in line with the original specification. He initially delayed repainting the gate due to unsuitable weather conditions, but was later asked to proceed after urgency was expressed, leading to the paint being applied in “suboptimal conditions”. Coating issues, including flaking, have since occurred.
During the meeting, resident Christian Martin asked why the contractor’s recommendations had not been brought to full council for discussion and questioned accountability. Cllr Steve Whiteley, meanwhile, criticised the standard of the work, referring to flaking paint and rusty hinges on the lych gate.
Cllr Colin Lee said the council needed to focus on the current position. He said: “Whatever the rights and wrongs of what’s gone in the past, we can only deal with where we are at the moment,” adding that the lych gate needed further attention.
Councillors agreed to explore options for further work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.