The contractor said the work was initially carried out in line with the original specification, but that as he continued the work, “it became increasingly apparent that the extent of deterioration to the timber was more significant than initially anticipated.” He added that moisture was being absorbed through the granite plinths and trapped within the sealed oak, leading him to recommend stripping the oak back and either leaving it bare or treating it with a breathable finish “in order to improve moisture management, provide weather protection, and extend the lifespan of the structure.”