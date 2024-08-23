Celia mainly works with watercolour but likes to incorporate various media, including ink, pastels, collages, photographs, or items from the kitchen cupboard. One of her favourite expressions is: what if I….?. "Sometimes the experiment works, sometimes it doesn't, but it's always fun," she said. "I often have no plan when I start but experiment with ideas, and at some point, a kind of magic happens, and I know what the painting will be about. It could be of a particular place, or it could portray a feeling of the landscape. For instance, walking on the moor, you see a rain cloud – is it coming my way? Will I get wet?"