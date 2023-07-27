Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond in their contribution towards the conservation and enhancement of the Tamar Valley?
Nominations are now open for this year’s Valley Champions. The Tamar Valley AONB are preparing for their Annual Forum on September 21, and, for the second year, would like to recognise and celebrate up to two people who have made a real difference in the Tamar Valley. Perhaps they have set up an inspirational project, made a positive contribution to their community, been instrumental in the success of a community initiative, or provided support or help in countless other ways.
Further information and criteria can be found by visiting: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/tvaonb-news/.
If you wish to nominate someones, send your nominations (including the name of your nominated ‘Champion’, the village/town in which they live, and the reason why you feel they should receive an award) to Charlotte Dancer by Friday September 1 – email [email protected] or send by post to Tamar Valley AONB, Tamar Valley Centre, Cemetery Road, Drakewalls, Gunnislake, Cornwall, PL18 9FT.