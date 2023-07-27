Nominations are now open for this year’s Valley Champions. The Tamar Valley AONB are preparing for their Annual Forum on September 21, and, for the second year, would like to recognise and celebrate up to two people who have made a real difference in the Tamar Valley. Perhaps they have set up an inspirational project, made a positive contribution to their community, been instrumental in the success of a community initiative, or provided support or help in countless other ways.