In the West Devon Borough Council elections this May, there was one seat available in the Milton Ford ward, with only one candidate standing. This means that that candidate will automatically be elected on Thursday 4 May.
West Devon Borough Council’s Election Specialist, Clare Chapman, said: “It does sometimes happen in elections that vacancies are automatically filled due to the number of candidates standing for election.
“We want to save residents of Milton Abbot, Chillaton, Lamerton and Sydenham Damerel a journey to the polling stations as they no longer need to go to vote.
Details of who are standing for election are available on the Council’s website.
If you are unsure whether you still need to vote, please check at: www.westdevon.gov.uk/local-elections
“The Milton Abbot polling station will be open to residents of Dunterton only who will be voting for the Tamarside Ward election.”