There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
A total of 101 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 1 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.
They were among 12,730 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.
A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1 (Thursday) – up from 172,941 last week.