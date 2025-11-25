No date has been set yet for the fixing of the lighting on the long-stay floor of the multi-storey car park in Brook Street.
Currently floors from floor three upwards have been closed by West Devon Borough Council, which runs the car park, ‘due to health and safety concerns’.
All vehicles need to be parked on the lower levels, below floor three.
The car park is run by West Devon Borough Council, which said it was working to resolve the issue “as quickly and effectively as possible”.
Cllr Adam Bridgewater, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for neighbourhood services, said: “The lighting at Brook Street multi-storey car park is important for us to sort as soon as possible, which is why our team is working with our contractors to resolve the problem as quickly and effectively as possible.
“Our main priority is ensuring a well-lit environment so everyone using the car park can do so safely. The wellbeing of the public is our highest priority.”
A member of the public reporting the broken lighting via the enquiries form to WDBC has received the following response from the council via email: “Unfortunately, we don’t have a timescale, property services are having to procure contractors to do the work currently.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.