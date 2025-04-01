A youth project seeking to buy a redundant bank in Callington has sent out a plea for funds, and it’s no April Fools.
The trustees of Callington Youth Project Group are appealing for donations to help buy the building they currently lease.
The group which was established in late 2021 is running out of time and has just until the end of April to find the funding needed.
Paul Carey, chair of CYPG, said: “We have the chance to buy the building. Our total budget is almost a quarter of a million pounds, of which just over half is in hand. We need a further £100,000 to secure the deal.
“Given that it is coming up to the end of the tax year it might be possible for some large donations to take advantage of that. Donations can be made either directly or via the JustGiving campaign posted on our Facebook page.
“If we can secure ownership of the building, we can concentrate on obtaining running costs and run more sessions. We will have the opportunity to refurbish the upper floors and convert them to four flats, which we could let you young adults in their first jobs, thus providing a stable income for the charity.”
The Vault opened in the town a year ago and is currently used twice a week for drop-in sessions for young people aged 13 to 21 years which have proved popular with 45 and 55 young people attending each session.
Using qualified youth workers and volunteers, the young people have access to a variety of activities and games, a complete band area with sound mixer, and free pasties.
The youth project was set up after the founding trustees realised there was a lack of facilities for young people in Callington, especially those that tend to not engage with the more organised activities.