Check which of your local pharmacies is open this Bank Holiday and when here https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/info-professional/pharm-info/pharmacy-opening-hours/ ,where to get help for your symptoms, if you’re not sure what to do, how to find general health information and advice, getting help with an existing medical condition, how to get mental health help, where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine, getting emergency dental appointments, signs of a heart attack like pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest, signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side, difficulty breathing, heavy bleeding that won’t stop, seizures or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue.