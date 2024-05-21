West Devon Borough Council announced its new mayor for the next 12 months at this year’s Annual Council Meeting on Tuesday (May 21).
Cllr Debo Sellis, ward member for Tavistock South East, will be the mayor for the coming year. She accepted the chain of office from the outgoing mayor, Cllr Lynn Daniel, after being voted into the post by fellow councillors.
Cllr Sellis said: “It’s a great honour to be mayor, representing West Devon Borough Council’s residents. This is why we all do it, for our residents. It’s been a great privilege over the years to help many people. That is why we do it, to help people.
“I couldn’t do that without the help or support of my husband, John, or stalwart friends, including Alderman Diana Moyse, who will be my consort. I am very privileged that you’ve agreed to support me. It’s been great to work with Cllr Daniel over the last year as deputy mayor, and it is testament to how hard she worked that I very rarely had to deputise at all. Thank you for all your hard work over the last 12 months.
“My hope is that my charity work will support the Scouts and Brownies. I achieved the Queen’s Guide Badge when I was 13 or 14. It was a lot of hard work, but it stood me in good stead. The laws of the Scout Movement still make me what I am today. The simple promise, that I promise I will do my best to serve other people, is one I still do now. I really do look forward to having some fun this year. But we also have a heck of a lot of work to do.”
Cllr Paul Vachon, ward member for Okehampton South, was appointed deputy mayor. The council also elected councillors to its committees at the annual meeting.
The hub committee is as follows: council leader Cllr Mandy Ewings – council leader; council deputy leader Cllr Mark Renders; • Cllr Adam Bridgewater; Cllr Chris Edmonds; Cllr Ursula Mann;Cllr Neil Jory; Cllr Jane Elliott; Cllr Jeff Moody and Cllr Caroline Mott.