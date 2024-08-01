A working mother of five adult children has been chosen as a Tavistock town councillor with skills in property accounting and a keen interest in improving the lot of small businesses.
Judy Hughes, who ran for a west Devon Borough Council seat in Tavistock as a Conservative earlier this year, said she will not bring politics to the town council as a member. She was co-opted onto the council by members in a vote at their full council meeting on Tuesday last week and said she would be sitting as an independent and that ‘there was no place for party politics in a town council where the priority should be improving community experience’.
She supports her mum who lives with her and has a daughter working for the town council. One of her priorities is affordable housing which she would like to help tackle by pressing for the council and other partners to ensure empty properties can be brought back into use by people who need homes. She also wants to campaign to bring the love back for town centre shopping, 'I believe there are huge benefits in encouraging people away from keyboards where we are frequently left disappointed with online purchases, shopping is an experience, social interaction, immediate satisfaction. There is a need to review business rates strategy where it favours charities over independent retailers.'
She also wants to spruce up the town centre and has previously suggested the boarded-off former shop site on the high street has potential to be a community garden, or garden/disability parking combined, where people especially town dwellers, can meet up in the middle of town, socialise, and eat their local purchases.
On the visitor front, she is hoping that space can be found to provide 6-8 high turnover hardstanding pitches for self contained motor homes. 'It is a community that has increased exponentially over the last 4 years and they love to visit easy access beautiful towns like Tavistock'.
Judy said: “I’ve met many residents on their doorsteps while campaigning, which has increased my resolve to dedicate my skills to serving the community.”