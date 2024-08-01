She supports her mum who lives with her and has a daughter working for the town council. One of her priorities is affordable housing which she would like to help tackle by pressing for the council and other partners to ensure empty properties can be brought back into use by people who need homes. She also wants to campaign to bring the love back for town centre shopping, 'I believe there are huge benefits in encouraging people away from keyboards where we are frequently left disappointed with online purchases, shopping is an experience, social interaction, immediate satisfaction. There is a need to review business rates strategy where it favours charities over independent retailers.'