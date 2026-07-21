Tavistock Lions has a new president for the next 12 months after a ceremonial handing over of the chains of office between two ardent Arsenal FC fans.
Following a cream tea at the Two Bridges Hotel, Lion Matt Hibbert handed over the presidential chain of office to Lion Graham Whalley.
Matt thanked the club for supporting him over an enjoyable year which proved successful on the fundraising front.
He wished Graham all the best as president and said the club would be in safe hands, supported by a great team.
In turn, Graham thanked Matt for his ‘excellent’ year and presented him with gifts from the club, consisting of Arsenal Football Club memorabilia. He also presented Matt's wife Ruth with flowers in thanks for supporting Matt in his role.
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