Residents at Hatherleigh Nursing Home near Okehampton have recently been participating in regular art sessions to encourage creativity and social interaction.
The sessions are run by Creative Mojo and led by artist Sandra Caldeira-Dunkerley, who helps residents create their artwork using a range of techniques including painting, collage, printing and mark-making.
Sandra said: "Creative Mojo is about so much more than making art. It's about creating a space where people feel comfortable to explore, connect with one another and enjoy the process of being creative. Seeing people grow in confidence, share conversations and take pride in what they've created is always incredibly rewarding."
To learn more about Hatherleigh Nursing Home, visit: https://www.hatherleighnursinghome.com/lifes-journey-continued-2/.
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