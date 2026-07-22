Drivers approaching Yelverton roundabout from all directions are advised to avoid the area due to a crash this afternoon.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Plymouth Road, Horrabridge, at around 2.55pm today. Emergency services are at the scene and one person is being taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
The police say local road closures have been put in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area. The incident is ongoing.
It is believed a motorbike rider was hurt after falling from his machine in the impact of the crash.
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