A TAVISTOCK adult education centre is due to be repurposed as part of a new special school for children living with autism spectrum disorder, opening this September.
The Castlebridge School will be run by The Special Partnership Trust with a main site in Ivybridge and a smaller hub site in Tavistock, at what is currently The Alexander Centre on Plymouth Road, owned by Devon County Council.
The school will provide an education for 120 pupils aged between seven and 16 (Years 3-11) who are struggling to attend mainstream schools because of physical, medical or sensory needs or difficulties with communication, anxiety, attachment, relationships and behaviour. The school will offer smaller class sizes and specialist support to help children learn.