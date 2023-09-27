Police and Crime Commissioners across the South West have joined together to lead a new campaign and bring together all police forces in the region to combat the involvement of Organised Crime Groups (OCGs) in rural crime.
Under the new initiative known as Operation Ragwort, the OCGs who target rural communities and are at the forefront of crimes such as burglary, theft of farm vehicles and equipment, poaching and hare coursing, will be the focus of a regional, co-ordinated, campaign led by the south west region’s Police and Crime Commissioners.
The National Rural Crime Network has commissioned research into this link between rural crime and organised criminal gangs, and preliminary evidence suggests that rural crime is being used by gangs to fund other criminal activities including links to the international drugs trade.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “The theft of agricultural machinery, plant and vehicles costs the UK millions of pounds each year. Thefts have a significant impact on farming and construction businesses and adversely affects wellbeing for individuals such as farmers who rely on these high value machines.
“The last year the force recorded 58 allegations of quad bike theft alone and in the last six months 35 allegations of tractor GPS equipment thefts.
“I am delighted to be working with my colleagues around the South West on a new initiative which will bring focus and resources to cracking down on a crime type which affects people in one of our most important and under-valued industries.”